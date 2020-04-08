Russell rewarded for T20 brilliance

Andre Russell has dethroned Rashid Khan as Wisden’s leading Twenty20 cricketer in the world for 2020, writes ANDRE HUISAMEN.

After a stellar year, on both a franchise and international level, the West Indian was rewarded for scoring 1,080 runs in total in T20 cricket, at a strike rate of 182, while also taking 46 wickets.

Russell competed across five domestic T20 competitions, from the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL to the Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League, making the most of every opportunity to stamp his authority as one of the best players in the world in the format.

The all-rounder’s contributions were also of high value to the West Indies team during their T2o series in Sri Lanka in March, helping his team to a 2-0 victory.

If the T2o World Cup goes ahead as planned in Australia later this year, the West Indies will fancy their chances of a third crown with him in their team.