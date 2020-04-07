Rewind: Langeveldt’s incredible Barbados hat-trick

Charl Langeveldt produced one of the finest death-bowling displays in ODI cricket history when he snatched a remarkable victory for the Proteas over the West Indies during the third ODI in Barbados in 2005.

The South Africans won the first two encounters of the five-match series, meaning a victory in Barbados would hand them a comprehensive series win.

Batting first, the Proteas posted 283-6 in their 50 overs thanks to an excellent century by opening batsman Boeta Dippenaar.

Chris Gayle, though, put the hosts in the driving seat in their run chase with an equally brilliant ton, which left the West Indies with four runs required off the final over, while having three wickets in hand.

Proteas skipper Graeme Smith handed Langeveldt the responsibility of bowling the last six balls after he already claimed three wickets at that stage.

Ian Bradshaw and DJ Bravo both stole singles of the first two deliveries of the over, leaving only two runs for victory off the final four deliveries.

But, Langeveldt had other ideas by clean-bowling Bradshaw and Daren Powell in consecutive deliveries.

With two still needed from two, Corey Collymore was the last batsman in as Langeveldt steamed in for the hat-trick ball.

The delivery went full and with the help of some decent in-swing trapped Collymore in front to hand the Proteas an emphatic one-run victory to claim the series.

Photo: RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images