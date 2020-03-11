Dawson powers SA to win over Wales

Alan Dawson smashed an unbeaten 69 from just 35 balls to guide South Africa’s Veterans to 193-run victory over minnows Wales in their opening Over-50s World Cup match at Cape Town Cricket Club on Wednesday.

South Africa’s total of 253-5, with captain Dave Callaghan and fellow Eastern Cape batsman Dave Duncan contributing half-centuries, was a long way over par at the slow-scoring ground and the Welshmen were quickly dispatched for just 60 in 23.1 overs.

Dawson struck three fours and six sixes, with a staggering 48 runs coming from the last 11 balls he faced with leg-spinner Iwan Rees bearing the brunt of the assault conceding 28 from the penultimate over of the innings.

The former WP and Proteas all-rounder, who played two Tests and 19 ODIs and was part of the 1999 World Cup squad, has not played any cricket for 10 years until this season but looked almost as good as he did when he retired from first-class cricket 13 years ago.

Duncan (57) and former Protea Callaghan (52) laid a steady platform in the middle overs on a typically slow, end-of-season pitch following a bright start from Warne Rippon (33 from 27 balls) and Mlungisi ‘Lefty’ Ngece (24 from 28).

56-year-old leg-spinner Bruce ‘Cooky’ Wilson, at 56 the oldest player in the squad, bowled with immaculate control to take 4-9 after giant Rodney Malamba (2-16) had struck twice with the new ball. Border stalwart Ngece (2-6) finished the match with his left-arm spinners.

The only bad news for the home side was a strained calf muscle for another former Protea, opening batsman Louis Koen, which forced him to retire hurt.

The SA Veterans’ next match is against England at Rondebosch Boys High on Friday.

Photo: Gallo Images