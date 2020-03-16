Cricket South Africa terminates all cricket

Cricket South Africa has suspended all forms of cricket as a preventative measure against the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 60 cases of the virus have been confirmed in South Africa. Last week, the Proteas’ tour of India and the Over-50 World Cup in Cape Town were cancelled for the same reason.

‘Following the address to the nation by the president of the country, the honourable Cyril Ramaphosa, and the subsequent marathon meeting earlier today, Cricket South Africa has taken the decision to immediately terminate all forms of cricket in the country, for the next 60 days, namely: first-class cricket; List A cricket (One-Day Cup); all semi-professional and provincial cricket; as well as all junior and amateur cricket,’ read a statement from CSA.

‘We at CSA take this pronouncement by the president and the cabinet very seriously and we will most certainly use our leverage to ensure that we minimise the impact of the virus in our spaces,’ added acting CSA chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul.

‘Consequently and during this time of absolute caution and surveillance, we would like to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from taking part in any cricket-related gatherings and other transversal events that will include the congregation of large numbers of people and/or up to 100 people.’

Meanwhile, whether South African players participate in this year’s Indian Premier League remains in the balance.

The start of the 2020 IPL has been postponed from 29 March to 15 April because of the pandemic. In the interim, the Indian government has suspended several visas – including those for sport in the country.

The Mumbai Indians’ Quinton de Kock, Rajasthan Royals’ David Miller, Royal Challengers and Bangalore’s Chris Morris are among the Proteas cricketers due to play in the 2020 IPL.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada of the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings trio Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi are also contracted for the tournament.

Photo: Gallo Images