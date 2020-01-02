Amla: I don’t miss Test cricket

Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is enjoying the latest chapter of a prolific career, after retiring from international cricket last year.

Amla worked as a batting consultant with the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League late last year and played for the Karnatak Tuskers in the Abu Dhabi T10 and Falcon Hunters in the Qatar T10 League.

New magazine issue: Why De Kock must bat at four

‘I do not miss Test cricket. As I said before, you reach a stage where you have played enough. I played enough and I am really grateful and very happy,’ said Amla.

‘I always enjoy sharing the game. It is just the next chapter and so I don’t really miss international cricket one bit. Everything has its time and fortunately I had a very good time with international cricket.

‘Everything moves on eventually. You have to stop at some stage. I am fortunate that I really got the chance to play and stop at the right time.’

He will soon represent the Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League and next, later this year, undertake a Kolpak contract with Surrey in English county cricket.

‘I am really enjoying this and every chapter of your life is an exciting one. I was very fortunate to play international cricket as long as I did and I am really grateful for that,’ added Amla.

‘But now it’s another chapter and thankfully I have a chance to play in the BPL. I was very keen to play because every country has its unique flavour and the experience of BPL is something that I am looking forward to.’

Photo: Gallo Images